Dream 2 bed bachelor pad Preston apartment overlooking Winckley Square up for sale for reduced bargain price
On the market for the bargain price of just £145,000 with Entwistle Green, this modern two-bed Preston apartment is located slap-bang in the middle of the city, overlooking the stunning Winckley Square. Take a look around...
