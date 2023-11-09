News you can trust since 1886
Gorgeous detached 4 bed Fulwood home with modern fitted kitchen, huge bedrooms, and secluded garden on the market

This detached dormer-style bungalow is truly lovely.
By Jack Marshall
Published 9th Nov 2023, 15:42 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 15:42 GMT

On the market for £250,000 with Farrell Heyworth, this detached 4-bed Fulwood home is a charmer, boasting a modern fitted kitchen diner, a large lounge, a family dining room leading out onto the garden, spacious bedrooms, and a gorgeous rear garden as well as a garage. Take a look around...

Clanfield, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Farrell Heyworth)

1. Clanfield, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Farrell Heyworth)

Clanfield, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Farrell Heyworth) Photo: Clanfield, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Farrell Heyworth)

Clanfield, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Farrell Heyworth)

2. Clanfield, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Farrell Heyworth)

Clanfield, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Farrell Heyworth) Photo: Clanfield, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Farrell Heyworth)

Clanfield, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Farrell Heyworth)

3. Clanfield, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Farrell Heyworth)

Clanfield, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Farrell Heyworth) Photo: Clanfield, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Farrell Heyworth)

Clanfield, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Farrell Heyworth)

4. Clanfield, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Farrell Heyworth)

Clanfield, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Farrell Heyworth) Photo: Clanfield, Fulwood, Preston (Credit: Farrell Heyworth)

