Gorgeous detached 4 bed Fulwood home with modern fitted kitchen, huge bedrooms, and secluded garden on the market
On the market for £250,000 with Farrell Heyworth, this detached 4-bed Fulwood home is a charmer, boasting a modern fitted kitchen diner, a large lounge, a family dining room leading out onto the garden, spacious bedrooms, and a gorgeous rear garden as well as a garage. Take a look around...
