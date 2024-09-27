Unique 2-bed Preston apartment perfect for first time buyers hits the market for bargain price

What an eye-catching home.

On the market for £120,000 with Purplebricks, this 2-bed ground floor Preston apartment is about as unique as it gets.

This bright and spacious two-bedroom ground-floor apartment offers a comfortable and modern living space. Located in Ashton on Ribble, the property is well-suited for investors, individuals, couples, or small families seeking convenience and contemporary style.

Its prime position provides easy access to local amenities, including shops, dining options, and parks, while excellent transport links make commuting straightforward.

The apartment’s blend of urban accessibility and the quiet setting of a residential community creates a balance of comfort and practicality, appealing to those looking for a relaxed yet connected lifestyle.

Take a look around...

1. Tulketh Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

2. Tulketh Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

3. Tulketh Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

4. Tulketh Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

