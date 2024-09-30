Ultra modern 3 storey, 6 bed new build set in tranquil countryside hits the market

On the market for £850,000 with Lawrence Rooney, this spectacular 6-bed Walmer Bridge home combines rural tranquillity with ultra-modern contemporary design to offer the ideal family home.
A new build home set within a gated courtyard accessed via a private lane, this state-of-the-art home features solar panels, ground floor underfloor heating, an air source heat pump, and a Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery system.
Set alongside just two other homes, the home is secluded, detached, three-storey home features an open porch, a welcoming entrance hallway, an integral single garage, a large family lounge, a fabulous open-plan living kitchen with media wall, a useful utility room, a spacious cloakroom, a charming plant room, a large main bedroom with a dressing room and en-suite bathroom, and a spacious courtyard with visitor parking spaces.
This is a simply outstanding family home offered for sale with no chain delay.
Take a look around...
