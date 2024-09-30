Ultra modern 3 storey, 6 bed new build set in tranquil countryside hits the market

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 30th Sep 2024, 11:01 BST

This home is modern, impeccable, and absolutely huge.

On the market for £850,000 with Lawrence Rooney, this spectacular 6-bed Walmer Bridge home combines rural tranquillity with ultra-modern contemporary design to offer the ideal family home.

A new build home set within a gated courtyard accessed via a private lane, this state-of-the-art home features solar panels, ground floor underfloor heating, an air source heat pump, and a Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery system.

Set alongside just two other homes, the home is secluded, detached, three-storey home features an open porch, a welcoming entrance hallway, an integral single garage, a large family lounge, a fabulous open-plan living kitchen with media wall, a useful utility room, a spacious cloakroom, a charming plant room, a large main bedroom with a dressing room and en-suite bathroom, and a spacious courtyard with visitor parking spaces.

This is a simply outstanding family home offered for sale with no chain delay.

Take a look around...

1. Farriers Fold (Credit: Lawrence Rooney Estate Agents)

Farriers Fold (Credit: Lawrence Rooney Estate Agents)

2. Farriers Fold (Credit: Lawrence Rooney Estate Agents)

Farriers Fold (Credit: Lawrence Rooney Estate Agents)

3. Farriers Fold (Credit: Lawrence Rooney Estate Agents)

Farriers Fold (Credit: Lawrence Rooney Estate Agents)

4. Farriers Fold (Credit: Lawrence Rooney Estate Agents)

Farriers Fold (Credit: Lawrence Rooney Estate Agents)

