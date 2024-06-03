On the market for £300,000 with Strike, this charming three-bed detached family home features an entrance vestibule, a spacious hallway, two large reception rooms with bay windows, a kitchen diner, huge bedrooms, and wrap-around gardens as well as a detached garage.
