Ultra grand 3 bed corner plot Ashton family home with wraparound garden on the market with slashed price tag

By Jack Marshall
Published 19th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2024, 12:15 BST

This corner-plot home is located one a tree-lined residential road in a popular area of Ashton on Ribble.

On the market for £300,000 with Strike, this charming three-bed detached family home features an entrance vestibule, a spacious hallway, two large reception rooms with bay windows, a kitchen diner, huge bedrooms, and wrap-around gardens as well as a detached garage.

Get a personalised LEP round-up, plus the latest local news by signing up for our free email newsletter.

Still on the hunt for that perect home? Take a look at some of the other local properties we’ve featured recently...

I toured the dream family home, a simply massive 4 bed detached Fulwood property with a huge garden for sale

I'd say it's well worth viewing: vast 7 bed cul de sac Kirkham family home with open plan design for sale

I think it's rare that homes of this quality come to the market: Uber deluxe 4 bed open plan house up for sale

Take a look around...

Egerton Road, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

1. Egerton Road, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

Egerton Road, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike) Photo: Egerton Road, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

Photo Sales
Egerton Road, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

2. Egerton Road, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

Egerton Road, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike) Photo: Egerton Road, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

Photo Sales
Egerton Road, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

3. Egerton Road, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

Egerton Road, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike) Photo: Egerton Road, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

Photo Sales
Egerton Road, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

4. Egerton Road, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

Egerton Road, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike) Photo: Egerton Road, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Strike)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Ashton