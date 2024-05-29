On the market for £350,000 (but currently under offer) with Unique Estate Agency, this huge seven-bed Kirkham property is about as spacious a family home as you could imagine, featuring an extension, oodles of space, a fitted kitchen, large bedrooms, and a private rear garden.
As the estate agents say: “The property has been extended to accommodate a growing family and with the additional space downstairs, this house is well worth viewing! [It’s been] recently decorated throughout and versatile living accommodation.”
Take a look around...
