On the market for £230,000 with Entwistle Green, this 3 bed-detached Leyland family home is positioned on a superb plot offering ample off road parking and features a spacious entrance porch, a generously-sized lounge/diner, a conservatory, a dining area and a modern fitted kitchen, large bedrooms, a modern four-piece family bathroom, an attached garage, and an extremely low maintenance rear garden.
