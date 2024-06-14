Ultra bargain 3 bed detached Leyland family home with conservatory, spacious gardens & garage for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 14th Jun 2024, 10:33 BST

The price-tag on this place is seriously eye-catching.

On the market for £230,000 with Entwistle Green, this 3 bed-detached Leyland family home is positioned on a superb plot offering ample off road parking and features a spacious entrance porch, a generously-sized lounge/diner, a conservatory, a dining area and a modern fitted kitchen, large bedrooms, a modern four-piece family bathroom, an attached garage, and an extremely low maintenance rear garden.

Take a look around...

The Meadow (Credit: Entwistle Green)

The Meadow (Credit: Entwistle Green)

The Meadow (Credit: Entwistle Green)

The Meadow (Credit: Entwistle Green)

The Meadow (Credit: Entwistle Green)

The Meadow (Credit: Entwistle Green)

The Meadow (Credit: Entwistle Green)

The Meadow (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Related topics:LeylandPrestonLancashirePropertiesPenworthamLove IslandAshtonMoneyProperty

