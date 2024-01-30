News you can trust since 1886
Ultra bargain 2 bed Penwortham cottage with slick modern interior and spacious private garden on the market

This gorgeous home is a gem of a property.

By Jack Marshall
Published 30th Jan 2024, 13:43 GMT

On the market for the bargain price of just £175,000 with Ben Rose, this gorgeous and modern two-bed Penwortham cottage is a potential steal, offering a prospective lucky buyer the chance to own a stylish and clean-cut contemporary property for a seriously bargain price. Take a look around...

