News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News

Uber modern detached 3 bed, 3 storey Lostock Hall home with slick design and home gym on the market for bargain price

This modern three-bed, three-storey home is just a stone’s throw away from Walton Park.
By Jack Marshall
Published 30th Oct 2023, 15:18 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 15:18 GMT

On the market for £180,000 with Strike, this three-bed detached coach house in Lostock Hall is not only available chain free but features a large garage currently used as a home gym, a spacious living room with dual aspect and high ceiling, a modern fitted kitchen, and wonderful spacious bedrooms as well as well-maintained communal garden areas. Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss some of these other local homes on the market…

Huge 5 bed Clayton le Woods cul de sac family home with magical rear garden on the market for attractive price

Uber modern 5 bed, 3 storey South Ribble home with open plan design and secluded garden up for sale

Huge 1902 Hoghton countryside manor house with four living rooms, large gardens, and stylish design up for sale

Dorchester Avenue, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Strike)

1. Dorchester Avenue, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Strike)

Dorchester Avenue, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Strike) Photo: Dorchester Avenue, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Strike)

Photo Sales
Dorchester Avenue, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Strike)

2. Dorchester Avenue, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Strike)

Dorchester Avenue, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Strike) Photo: Dorchester Avenue, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Strike)

Photo Sales
Dorchester Avenue, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Strike)

3. Dorchester Avenue, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Strike)

Dorchester Avenue, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Strike) Photo: Dorchester Avenue, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Strike)

Photo Sales
Dorchester Avenue, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Strike)

4. Dorchester Avenue, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Strike)

Dorchester Avenue, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Strike) Photo: Dorchester Avenue, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Strike)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:UberSouth Ribble