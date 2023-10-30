Uber modern detached 3 bed, 3 storey Lostock Hall home with slick design and home gym on the market for bargain price
On the market for £180,000 with Strike, this three-bed detached coach house in Lostock Hall is not only available chain free but features a large garage currently used as a home gym, a spacious living room with dual aspect and high ceiling, a modern fitted kitchen, and wonderful spacious bedrooms as well as well-maintained communal garden areas. Take a look around...
