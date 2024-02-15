News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Uber modern California style 4 bed coastal mansion with stunning open-plan design & gorgeous garden for sale

This home certainly draws the gaze...
By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Jul 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 15th Feb 2024, 10:23 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £525,000 with eXp UK, this ultra-modern Clifton home is like something out of California, representing one of the North West’s most eye-catching contemporary homes. Take a look around...

Be sure not to miss some of these other local properties on the market…

Classic 2 bed 19th century 3 storey Whittle le Woods cottage with beams, fireplace, and huge garden for sale

Brand new uber modern 5 bed, 3 storey South Ribble home with open plan design and secluded garden up for sale

Spacious chain free 4 bed Clayton le Woods bungalow with open plan fitted kitchen and huge garden up for sale

Dream 6 bed, 3 storey Ashton on Ribble home with heated swimming pool, detached garage & games room for sale

Preston Old Road, Clifton, Preston (Credit: eXp UK)

1. Preston Old Road, Clifton, Preston (Credit: eXp UK)

Preston Old Road, Clifton, Preston (Credit: eXp UK) Photo: Preston Old Road, Clifton, Preston (Credit: eXp UK)

Photo Sales
Preston Old Road, Clifton, Preston (Credit: eXp UK)

2. Preston Old Road, Clifton, Preston (Credit: eXp UK)

Preston Old Road, Clifton, Preston (Credit: eXp UK) Photo: Preston Old Road, Clifton, Preston (Credit: eXp UK)

Photo Sales
Preston Old Road, Clifton, Preston (Credit: eXp UK)

3. Preston Old Road, Clifton, Preston (Credit: eXp UK)

Preston Old Road, Clifton, Preston (Credit: eXp UK) Photo: Preston Old Road, Clifton, Preston (Credit: eXp UK)

Photo Sales
Preston Old Road, Clifton, Preston (Credit: eXp UK)

4. Preston Old Road, Clifton, Preston (Credit: eXp UK)

Preston Old Road, Clifton, Preston (Credit: eXp UK) Photo: Preston Old Road, Clifton, Preston (Credit: eXp UK)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:CaliforniaNorth WestCliftonFulwoodGoosnargh