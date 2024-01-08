News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Uber modern 3 bed Walton le Dale family home with classy fitted kitchen and garden summer house for sale

This gorgeous semi-detached three-bed family home simply has it all: a stylish finish, a modern kitchen, spacious bedrooms, and a lovely garden with summer house.

By Jack Marshall
Published 8th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £200,000 with Keenans, this gorgeous family home sits in the charming locale of Walton-le-Dale and represents a wonderful opportunity for a growing family. Take a look around...

Also on the market locally...

Million pound 5 bed modern Fulwood hillside mansion with swimming pool, hot tub, and huge garden up for sale

Peaceful detached 4 bed Kirkham mansion with modern design, landscaped gardens, and pizza oven on the market

Sleek and stylish 4 bed Walton le Dale family property with spacious design and private garden for sale

1. Devonport Close, Walton-Le-Dale (Credit: Keenans)

Photo Sales

2. Devonport Close, Walton-Le-Dale (Credit: Keenans)

Photo Sales

3. Devonport Close, Walton-Le-Dale (Credit: Keenans)

Photo Sales

4. Devonport Close, Walton-Le-Dale (Credit: Keenans)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireMoneyHousing marketProperty