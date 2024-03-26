Uber bargain 3 bed terraced Blackburn home with fitted kitchen, large living room, and garden for sale

This spacious home is a potential bargain, and comes with the benefit of already having a tenant in situ, meaning it could yield passive income from the off.

By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Mar 2024, 14:39 GMT

On the market for just £89,950 with Pattinson Estate Agents, this bargain three-bed terraced Livesey home represents a truly unique opportunity. Featuring a lounge, kitchen, three spacious bedrooms, a bathroom suite, and an enclosed yard to the rear, the property also boasts a single garage to the front. Take a look around...

1. Scotland Bank (Credit: Pattinson Estate Agents)

2. Scotland Bank (Credit: Pattinson Estate Agents)

3. Scotland Bank (Credit: Pattinson Estate Agents)

4. Scotland Bank (Credit: Pattinson Estate Agents)

