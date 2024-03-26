On the market for just £89,950 with Pattinson Estate Agents, this bargain three-bed terraced Livesey home represents a truly unique opportunity. Featuring a lounge, kitchen, three spacious bedrooms, a bathroom suite, and an enclosed yard to the rear, the property also boasts a single garage to the front. Take a look around...
