Uber bargain: 3 bed semi-detached Penwortham family home with spacious modern design and private garden for sale

This home could be a potential steal.
By Jack Marshall
Published 5th Dec 2023, 13:42 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 13:43 GMT

On the market for just £179,950 with Dewhurst Homes, this three-bed semi-detached Penwortham family home boasts not only the advantage of being in a charming and well-connected location but also features an ultra-modern interior design, spacious bedrooms, a fitted kitchen, large bedrooms, a gorgeous family bathroom suite, and a private back garden. Take a look around...

Cloughfield, Penwortham, PR1

