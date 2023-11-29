Bargain 2 bed central Preston family home with modern and spacious open plan design on the market for cut price
On the market for offers in excess of £160,000 with Michael Bailey, this two-bed terraced home features plenty of character with elements like a lounge bay window and open-plan design, but also boasts two bathrooms, a fitted kitchen, and a central location near Moor Park. Take a look around...
