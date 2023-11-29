News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Bargain 2 bed central Preston family home with modern and spacious open plan design on the market for cut price

This is the ideal property for a first-time buyer or someone looking for an investment opportunity.
By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Sep 2023, 14:20 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 08:52 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £160,000 with Michael Bailey, this two-bed terraced home features plenty of character with elements like a lounge bay window and open-plan design, but also boasts two bathrooms, a fitted kitchen, and a central location near Moor Park. Take a look around...

Also on the market locally…

Massive 4 bed detached Longton family home with stunning modern design and south facing garden up for sale

Historic 4 bed detached Longridge farmhouse in need of renovation with 65 acres of pristine countryside up for sale

Half a million pound detached 4 bed Broughton mansion on tranquil cul de sac with huge garden on the market

Garstang Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 8NB (Credit: Michael Bailey)

1. Garstang Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 8NB (Credit: Michael Bailey)

Garstang Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 8NB (Credit: Michael Bailey) Photo: Garstang Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 8NB (Credit: Michael Bailey)

Photo Sales
Garstang Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 8NB (Credit: Michael Bailey)

2. Garstang Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 8NB (Credit: Michael Bailey)

Garstang Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 8NB (Credit: Michael Bailey) Photo: Garstang Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 8NB (Credit: Michael Bailey)

Photo Sales
Garstang Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 8NB (Credit: Michael Bailey)

3. Garstang Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 8NB (Credit: Michael Bailey)

Garstang Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 8NB (Credit: Michael Bailey) Photo: Garstang Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 8NB (Credit: Michael Bailey)

Photo Sales
Garstang Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 8NB (Credit: Michael Bailey)

4. Garstang Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 8NB (Credit: Michael Bailey)

Garstang Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 8NB (Credit: Michael Bailey) Photo: Garstang Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 8NB (Credit: Michael Bailey)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Prestonlongridge