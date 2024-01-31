On the market for £150,000 with Reeds Rains, this lovely three-bed end-of-terrace Longridge home is the ideal kind of home for a growing family looking to get on the property ladder, offering space, modern fittings, and a private garden space for a bargain price. Take a look around...
Still house-hunting? Check out these other homes on the market locally…
Charming 3 storey Longridge cottage with fitted kitchen and private garden on the market for bargain price
Dream 3 bed Leyland family home with detached garage, modern fitted kitchen, sun room & large garden for sale
Bridgerton style 5 bed Preston countryside manor house with classic style and secluded garden up for sale