On the market for £220,000 with Purplebricks, this 3-bed semi-detached home is a real turn-key property.

Nestled in a peaceful cul-de-sac on the outskirts of Kirkham, this beautifully presented three-bedroom semi-detached house offers the perfect blend of privacy and convenience.

Surrounded by lush greenery, the property feels wonderfully secluded while remaining within easy reach of Preston, Lytham, and Blackpool, with excellent local amenities, public transport links, and nearby motorway networks making it ideal for commuters and families alike.

Step inside to find a spacious and welcoming home. The entrance hall leads to a bright and airy lounge, perfect for relaxing, and a modern fitted kitchen that’s ideal for everyday family meals or entertaining guests. Upstairs, there are three well-proportioned bedrooms, offering plenty of space for family living, along with a stylish three-piece family bathroom.

Outside, the property boasts a beautifully maintained private rear garden that catches the sun throughout the day – perfect for enjoying summer evenings outdoors. To the front, there’s off-road parking for multiple cars, as well as the added benefit of a convenient carport.

With its quiet location and fantastic transport links, this property is an ideal choice for those seeking a peaceful retreat without sacrificing accessibility to nearby towns and cities. Viewings are highly recommended to fully appreciate all it has to offer.

