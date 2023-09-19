News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs

Tranquil 4 bed detached Leyland cul de sac family home with dining kitchen and large garden on the market

This lovely family property is not only attractive but sits on a quiet cul-de-sac.
By Jack Marshall
Published 19th Sep 2023, 14:06 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 14:06 BST

On the market for £250,000 with Pattinson Estate Agents, this magnificent four-bed detached Leyland family home features a spacious layout, bright and airy rooms throughout, a conservatory off the dining kitchen, large bedrooms, and a landscaped rear garden. Take a look around...

Also on the market locally…

Luxury 4 bed Chorley mega mansion with modern open plan design, stunning kitchen, and huge garden up for sale

Detached 3 bed Leyland family home with good transport links and south facing garden up for sale

Historic detached 4 bed thatched roof Chorley family home with huge lush garden on the market

The Heritage, Leyland, Preston, PR25 3ZJ (Credit: Pattinson Estate Agents)

1. The Heritage, Leyland, Preston, PR25 3ZJ (Credit: Pattinson Estate Agents)

The Heritage, Leyland, Preston, PR25 3ZJ (Credit: Pattinson Estate Agents) Photo: The Heritage, Leyland, Preston, PR25 3ZJ (Credit: Pattinson Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
The Heritage, Leyland, Preston, PR25 3ZJ (Credit: Pattinson Estate Agents)

2. The Heritage, Leyland, Preston, PR25 3ZJ (Credit: Pattinson Estate Agents)

The Heritage, Leyland, Preston, PR25 3ZJ (Credit: Pattinson Estate Agents) Photo: The Heritage, Leyland, Preston, PR25 3ZJ (Credit: Pattinson Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
The Heritage, Leyland, Preston, PR25 3ZJ (Credit: Pattinson Estate Agents)

3. The Heritage, Leyland, Preston, PR25 3ZJ (Credit: Pattinson Estate Agents)

The Heritage, Leyland, Preston, PR25 3ZJ (Credit: Pattinson Estate Agents) Photo: The Heritage, Leyland, Preston, PR25 3ZJ (Credit: Pattinson Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
The Heritage, Leyland, Preston, PR25 3ZJ (Credit: Pattinson Estate Agents)

4. The Heritage, Leyland, Preston, PR25 3ZJ (Credit: Pattinson Estate Agents)

The Heritage, Leyland, Preston, PR25 3ZJ (Credit: Pattinson Estate Agents) Photo: The Heritage, Leyland, Preston, PR25 3ZJ (Credit: Pattinson Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LeylandChorley