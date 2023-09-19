Tranquil 4 bed detached Leyland cul de sac family home with dining kitchen and large garden on the market
This lovely family property is not only attractive but sits on a quiet cul-de-sac.
By Jack Marshall
Published 19th Sep 2023, 14:06 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 14:06 BST
On the market for £250,000 with Pattinson Estate Agents, this magnificent four-bed detached Leyland family home features a spacious layout, bright and airy rooms throughout, a conservatory off the dining kitchen, large bedrooms, and a landscaped rear garden. Take a look around...
