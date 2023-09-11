News you can trust since 1886
Detached 3 bed Leyland family home with good transport links and south facing garden up for sale

This gorgeous family home is flawless.
By Jack Marshall
Published 11th Sep 2023, 15:38 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 15:39 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £340,000 with Ben Rose, this three-bed detached Leyland home boasts not only a large corner plot, but a stunning interior, a large driveway for multiple vehicles, excellent transport links, and a south-facing garden. Take a look around...

Wentwood Crescent, Leyland (Credit: Ben Rose)

1. Wentwood Crescent, Leyland (Credit: Ben Rose)

Wentwood Crescent, Leyland (Credit: Ben Rose)

