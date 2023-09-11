Detached 3 bed Leyland family home with good transport links and south facing garden up for sale
On the market for offers in excess of £340,000 with Ben Rose, this three-bed detached Leyland home boasts not only a large corner plot, but a stunning interior, a large driveway for multiple vehicles, excellent transport links, and a south-facing garden. Take a look around...
For anyone still house-hunting, be sure not to miss these other local properties up for sale…
Family-perfect 4 bed detached Leyland home with modern breakfast kitchen and south facing garden for sale for bargain price
Ultra modern 5 bed, 3 storey South Ribble home with open plan design and secluded garden up for sale