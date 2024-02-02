News you can trust since 1886
Tranquil 2 bed Preston cul-de-sac family home with modern design & private garden for sale for bargain price

This recently-modernised property is the ideal home for first-time buyers.

On the market for offers in excess of £150,000 with Strike, this two-bed semi-detached family home sits in a quiet corner of Ashton and features a charming cul-de-sac location, a bright living room, a stylish fitted kitchen, generously-sized bedrooms, a modern bathroom, and a low maintenance back garden. Take a look around...

