On the market for offers in excess of £150,000 with Strike, this two-bed semi-detached family home sits in a quiet corner of Ashton and features a charming cul-de-sac location, a bright living room, a stylish fitted kitchen, generously-sized bedrooms, a modern bathroom, and a low maintenance back garden. Take a look around...
