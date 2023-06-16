Three-bed Longridge new-build yours for fraction of its value under discounted market value scheme
This home is modern, welcoming, and available for a very appealing price indeed.
By Jack Marshall
Published 16th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
This three-bedroom, semi-detached new-build property in Longridge features a lounge, a kitchen/dining room, a downstairs toilet, a main bedroom with en suite, two further bedrooms, a family bathroom, a large rear garden, and parking. On the market for £160,275 with Pendle Hill Properties, the property is available to purchase at 100% for 67% of the price – provided you meet certain criteria.
