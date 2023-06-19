This three-bed Inskip home could be yours for just £47,500... but there's a catch
This property is available on a shared ownership basis on the fabulous St Petersfield Development in the village of Inskip.
By Jack Marshall
Published 19th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 13:49 BST
Ideal for a first-time buyer looking to purchase a spacious three bedroom mid terrace family home, this property is described as being ‘beautifully presented and ideally located’. The property is for sale using shared ownership, which allows you to buy a share in a new home, ranging from 25% to 75%, depending on what you can afford. Progress Housing will own the remaining share, and you pay a reduced rent on that share.
