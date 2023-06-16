News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
Emergency services at scene of serious motorbike crash
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times

Beautiful three-bed Leyland cul-de-sac home with ‘tranquil garden oasis’ hits the market

This three-bed Leyland home is a dream of a property.
By Jack Marshall
Published 16th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this recently-upgraded family home is clean-cut and slick in every way, featuring a truly lovely interior design, a modern fitted kitchen, spacious bedrooms throughout, and a spectacular garden. Take a look around...

And, while you’re here, why not check out a few other superb homes on the market at the moment…

Tranquil three-bed cul-de-sac Walton-le-Dale home with sun-trap garden up for sale

Take a tour of one of Preston's most expensive homes, from the modern kitchen to the dream garden

Million-pound modern Fulwood hillside mansion with pool and sprawling garden hits the market

Ben Rose

1. Heys Hunt

Ben Rose Photo: Ben Rose

Photo Sales
Ben Rose

2. Heys Hunt

Ben Rose Photo: Ben Rose

Photo Sales
Ben Rose

3. Heys Hunt

Ben Rose Photo: Ben Rose

Photo Sales
Ben Rose

4. Heys Hunt

Ben Rose Photo: Ben Rose

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:LeylandPrestonFulwood