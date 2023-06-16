News you can trust since 1886
Ideal for a first-time buyer: characterful three-bed Preston home yours for bargain price

This is a modern, three-bed, garden-fronted terraced home.
By Jack Marshall
Published 16th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST

On the market for just £125,000 with Entwistle Green, this charming family property in Broadgate boasts oodles of space, a clean-cut and airy interior, and everyone one could need from a cosy family home. Take a look around…

1. Meath Road

2. Meath Road

3. Meath Road

4. Meath Road

