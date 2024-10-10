Take a look around this historic 2 bed Longridge home with annexe perfect for AirBnB business for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 9th Oct 2024, 14:05 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2024, 14:04 BST

This home is about as unique as properties get.

On the market for £365,000 with Purplebricks, this quaint two-bed terraced home in Knowle Green on the outskirts of Longridge is classic, stylish, and historic.

It features stunning countryside views and breathtaking local walks, a gated driveway, an entrance vestibule, a spacious dining lounge, an additional sitting room, a modern fitted kitchen, a separate utility room, a ground floor WC, two spacious bedrooms, a four-piece family bathroom, and an annexe with its own lounge, kitchen, bedroom, and en suite.

It also features gardens to the front and side as well as paved area to the rear.

Take a look around...

1. Clitheroe Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Clitheroe Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

2. Clitheroe Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Clitheroe Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

3. Clitheroe Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Clitheroe Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

4. Clitheroe Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Clitheroe Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

