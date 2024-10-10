This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for £365,000 with Purplebricks, this quaint two-bed terraced home in Knowle Green on the outskirts of Longridge is classic, stylish, and historic.
It features stunning countryside views and breathtaking local walks, a gated driveway, an entrance vestibule, a spacious dining lounge, an additional sitting room, a modern fitted kitchen, a separate utility room, a ground floor WC, two spacious bedrooms, a four-piece family bathroom, and an annexe with its own lounge, kitchen, bedroom, and en suite.
It also features gardens to the front and side as well as paved area to the rear.
Take a look around...
