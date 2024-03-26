Supreme semi rural 3 bed Edwardian Chorley cottage with modern finish and south facing garden on the market

This exquisite semi-rural, 1904 Edwardian end terrace property situated in a highly sought after and picturesque village of Withnell is a sight to behold.

By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 16:11 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £319,995 with Ben Rose, this three-bed end-of-terrace Chorley home is a perfect marriage of classic old school style with a modern finish, boasting an open-plan lounge leading through to a dining area, a modern kitchen with Belfast sink, spacious bedrooms, a luxurious family bathroom, and gardens to the front and rear. Take a look around...

1. Chorley Road, Withnell, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

2. Chorley Road, Withnell, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

3. Chorley Road, Withnell, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

4. Chorley Road, Withnell, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

