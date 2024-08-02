Superb 3-bed Ormskirk countryside barn conversion on gated development with 1.75-acre garden for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 15:19 BST

Set in grounds of around 1.75 acres, this glorious home is situated on a private gated development and is a sight to behold.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £795,000 with Purplebricks, this splendid 3-bed Ormskirk barn conversion is utterly spectacular, featuring mature private gardens with paddocks and woodland, three reception rooms, a bespoke fitted kitchen, large double bedrooms including a main bedroom with en suite and walk-in wardrobe, two garages, and an outbuilding incorporating a utility room and home office/gym.

Don’t miss our fun, free LEP newsletter!

Take a look around...

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

For those still looking for that perfect home, don’t miss some of our other recent featured properties...

Utterly spectacular 5-bed detached Eccleston family manor house with breathtaking garden on the market

I think it'll be in demand... Open plan & chain-free 4 bed Clayton le Woods bungalow with huge garden for sale

Uber luxury new build Leyland mansion with home office, cinema, games room & sprawling garden for sale

Utterly picture-perfect extended 3 bed Hutton family bungalow with magical garden up for sale

I'd call this an exciting opportunity... stunning 4 bed detached Leyland family home with huge garden for sale

1. Holmeswood Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Holmeswood Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales

2. Holmeswood Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Holmeswood Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales

3. Holmeswood Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Holmeswood Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales

4. Holmeswood Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Holmeswood Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GardensNewsletterPropertiesLEPLancashirePrestonLeylandUberMoneyProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.