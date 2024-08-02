This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £795,000 with Purplebricks, this splendid 3-bed Ormskirk barn conversion is utterly spectacular, featuring mature private gardens with paddocks and woodland, three reception rooms, a bespoke fitted kitchen, large double bedrooms including a main bedroom with en suite and walk-in wardrobe, two garages, and an outbuilding incorporating a utility room and home office/gym.

Take a look around...

For those still looking for that perfect home, don’t miss some of our other recent featured properties...