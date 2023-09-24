Super slick 3 bed Leyland family home with ultra modern interior and landscaped garden up for sale
On the market for £220,000 with Reeds Rains, this three-bed Leyland family home is clean-cut and slick, featuring a welcoming entrance hallway, a cosy lounge, a spacious kitchen with a dining room, a conservatory, large bedrooms, and a recently-landscaped garden. Take a look around...
