This home is a potential bargain.
By Jack Marshall
Published 19th Sep 2023, 09:27 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 09:28 BST

On the market for £126,400 for 40% shared ownership with Entwistle Green, this brand new four-bed detached Leyland home is a potential snip, representing an ideal first-home for new buyers. Take a look around…

Wychwood Grove, Leyland, PR25

1. Wychwood Grove, Leyland, PR25 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Wychwood Grove, Leyland, PR25

Wychwood Grove, Leyland, PR25

2. Wychwood Grove, Leyland, PR25 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Wychwood Grove, Leyland, PR25

Wychwood Grove, Leyland, PR25

3. Wychwood Grove, Leyland, PR25 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Wychwood Grove, Leyland, PR25

Wychwood Grove, Leyland, PR25

4. Wychwood Grove, Leyland, PR25 (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Wychwood Grove, Leyland, PR25

