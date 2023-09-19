Bargain 4 bed detached Leyland home perfect for first time buyers on the market for less than £130,000
This home is a potential bargain.
By Jack Marshall
Published 19th Sep 2023, 09:27 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 09:28 BST
On the market for £126,400 for 40% shared ownership with Entwistle Green, this brand new four-bed detached Leyland home is a potential snip, representing an ideal first-home for new buyers. Take a look around…
