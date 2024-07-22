Super-sleek modern Cottam family home with unique interior design & gorgeous rear garden on the market

This home certainly has its own unique style.

On the market for offers in excess of £350,000 with Purplebricks, this modern 4-bed Cottam home features a large lounge, dining room, fitted kitchen, utility, ground floor WC, en suite off the main bedroom, a private garden with patio, and an integral garage.

