Sumptuous, spacious & stylish 4-bed, 3-storey Lancaster family home with secluded rear garden for sale

Senior Reporter

Published 30th Aug 2024, 14:35 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 14:35 BST

Sitting near the banks of the River Lune, this huge modern family home is not one to be missed.

On the market for £329,950 with Houseclub, this slick, stylish, and modern 4-bed, 3-storey Halton home near Lancaster is the perfect blend of modern design and spacious family living, boasting a gorgeous fitted kitchen, two balconies, large bedrooms, a secluded rear garden, and a plethora of nearby amenities.

What do you make of this home?

Take a look around...

1. Mill Lane (Credit: Houseclub)

Mill Lane (Credit: Houseclub)

2. Mill Lane (Credit: Houseclub)

Mill Lane (Credit: Houseclub)

3. Mill Lane (Credit: Houseclub)

Mill Lane (Credit: Houseclub)

4. Mill Lane (Credit: Houseclub)

Mill Lane (Credit: Houseclub)

