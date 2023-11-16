News you can trust since 1886
Sublime 4 bed Buckshaw Village cul de sac family home with open plan kitchen diner and gorgeous garden for sale

This charming property sits on a quiet cul-de-sac in the ever sought after Buckshaw Village, Chorley.
By Jack Marshall
Published 16th Nov 2023, 13:25 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 13:26 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £299,995 with Ben Rose, this four-bed detached Buckshaw Village home features a spacious family lounge with a front-facing window, a kitchen diner with breakfast bar and utility, large bedrooms including a main with en suite, and a private rear garden with both lawned and flagged areas. Take a look around...

Bamburgh Drive, Buckshaw Village, Chorley (Credit: Ben Rose)

Related topics:Buckshaw VillageChorleyPrestonFulwood