Sublime 3 bed Lostock Hall family home with stylish interior design and spectacular large rear garden on the market

What a gorgeous home.
By Jack Marshall
Published 15th Nov 2023, 11:38 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 11:38 GMT

On the market for £230,000 with Moving Works, this lovely three-bed semi-detached Lostock Hall family home boasts two tasteful reception rooms, a modern fitted kitchen, spacious bedrooms, an extensive garden with a patio and lawned area, and a garage. Take a look around...

Lourdes Avenue, Lostock Hall, PR5 (Credit: Moving Works)

