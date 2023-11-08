Uber exclusive 4 bed Ribbleton mansion with stunning modern design and detached garden annexe up for sale
On the market for £695,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this four-bed detached Ribbleton property is stunning in every regard, from the open-plan design and the modern kitchen, to the detached annexe and the sprawling gardens. Take a look around...
