Uber exclusive 4 bed Ribbleton mansion with stunning modern design and detached garden annexe up for sale

Set at the end of an exclusive gated driveway, this home is a grand as they come.
By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Jun 2023, 14:00 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 11:37 GMT

On the market for £695,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this four-bed detached Ribbleton property is stunning in every regard, from the open-plan design and the modern kitchen, to the detached annexe and the sprawling gardens. Take a look around...

