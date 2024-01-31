On the market for offers in excess of £215,000 with Yopa, this gorgeous three-bed corner plot home in Preston is the complete package, featuring a spacious hallway, a ground floor bathroom, a large lounge with bay window, a dining area, a fitted kitchen, spacious bedrooms, a low maintenance rear garden with a lawn, and a garage. Take a look around...
Still house-hunting? Take a look at these other homes on the market...
Charming 3 storey Longridge cottage with fitted kitchen and private garden on the market for bargain price
Dream 3 bed Leyland family home with detached garage, modern fitted kitchen, sun room & large garden for sale
Bridgerton style 5 bed Preston countryside manor house with classic style and secluded garden up for sale