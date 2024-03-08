Suave 2 bed semi-detached Lostock Hall cul de sac home with debonair design and landscaped garden for sale

This home has a serious element of suave style to it.

By Jack Marshall
Published 8th Mar 2024, 10:37 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £210,000 with Forbes Estate Agents, this debonair cul de sac Lostok Hall home has it all, from a spacious living room and a fitted kitchen to large bedrooms and a charming tranquil garden. Take a look around...

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Still house-hunting, check out these other local homes on the market...

Sublime 3 bed detached Leyland classic house with modern fitted kitchen and large private garden on the market

Ancient 4 bed Longridge farmhouse in need of renovation with 65 acres of pristine countryside up for sale

Dream 4 bed detached Leyland family home with open plan dining kitchen & stunning landscaped garden for sale

Huge 3 bed Ribble Valley barn conversion with open plan design, fitted kitchen & landscaped garden up for sale

1. Field Side Close (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Photo Sales

2. Field Side Close (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Photo Sales

3. Field Side Close (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Photo Sales

4. Field Side Close (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyMoneyLancashire