Stylish and extended 4 bed Freckleton family home on quiet development with open plan layout and landscaped garden up for sale

This extended property is lovely.
By Jack Marshall
Published 10th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for £399,950 with Tempo Estates, this regal four-bed family home located on a quiet residential development in Freckleton is all about its classic style, featuring a Tudor-style facade, a frontage overlooking the neighbourhood green, a spacious and open plan design, large bedrooms, a fitted kitchen, a conservatory, an integral garage, and wonderfully manicured gardens. Take a look around...

Also on the market locally…

Gorgeous 5 bed detached Preston family home with modern open plan design and massive garden up for sale

Family-perfect 4 bed detached Leyland home with modern breakfast kitchen and south facing garden for sale for bargain price

Charming detached 3 bed Hutton bungalow with extended modern design, breakfast kitchen, and stunning garden up for sale

Bracken Drive, Freckleton, Preston, PR4 1TH (Credit: Tempo Estates)

1. Bracken Drive, Freckleton, Preston, PR4 1TH (Credit: Tempo Estates)

Bracken Drive, Freckleton, Preston, PR4 1TH (Credit: Tempo Estates)

Bracken Drive, Freckleton, Preston, PR4 1TH (Credit: Tempo Estates)

2. Bracken Drive, Freckleton, Preston, PR4 1TH (Credit: Tempo Estates)

Bracken Drive, Freckleton, Preston, PR4 1TH (Credit: Tempo Estates)

Bracken Drive, Freckleton, Preston, PR4 1TH (Credit: Tempo Estates)

3. Bracken Drive, Freckleton, Preston, PR4 1TH (Credit: Tempo Estates)

Bracken Drive, Freckleton, Preston, PR4 1TH (Credit: Tempo Estates)

Bracken Drive, Freckleton, Preston, PR4 1TH (Credit: Tempo Estates)

4. Bracken Drive, Freckleton, Preston, PR4 1TH (Credit: Tempo Estates)

Bracken Drive, Freckleton, Preston, PR4 1TH (Credit: Tempo Estates)

