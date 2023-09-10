Stylish and extended 4 bed Freckleton family home on quiet development with open plan layout and landscaped garden up for sale
On the market for £399,950 with Tempo Estates, this regal four-bed family home located on a quiet residential development in Freckleton is all about its classic style, featuring a Tudor-style facade, a frontage overlooking the neighbourhood green, a spacious and open plan design, large bedrooms, a fitted kitchen, a conservatory, an integral garage, and wonderfully manicured gardens. Take a look around...
