Family-perfect 4 bed detached Leyland home with modern breakfast kitchen and south facing garden for sale for bargain price

This is an ideal family property.
By Jack Marshall
Published 6th Sep 2023, 08:49 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 08:49 BST

On the market for £285,000 with Home Truths, this wonderful four-bed Leyland family home features a beautiful classic facade, a bay-fronted living room, a dining room, a conservatory with doors opening onto the patio, a spacious breakfast kitchen, a utility room, an en suite off the main bedroom, and a low maintenance south-facing rear garden. Take a look around...

Hedgerows Road, Leyland, PR26 7JR (Credit: Home Truths)

