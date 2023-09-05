News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Charming detached 3 bed Hutton bungalow with extended modern design, breakfast kitchen, and stunning garden up for sale

What a gorgeous home.
By Jack Marshall
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:52 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 11:52 BST

On the market for £500,000 with Chris Tinsley, this detached true bungalow has been modernised and features an extended living area, two generous reception rooms, a huge breakfast kitchen, large bedrooms including a main bedroom with en suite, and lovely rear gardens with a glazed canopy. Take a look around...

Still looking? Be sure not to miss these other local homes up for sale…

Mind-boggling 5 bed Lancashire mansion with huge garden, stunning views, and modern interior up for sale

Unique 4 bed historic Preston home near Moor Park with open plan interior and huge garden up for sale

Perfect for first time buyers: renovated 2 bed Penwortham cottage with stunning garden for sale for bargain price

Saunders Lane, Hutton, Preston, PR4 5SA (Credit: Chris Tinsley Estate Agents)

1. Saunders Lane, Hutton, Preston, PR4 5SA (Credit: Chris Tinsley Estate Agents)

Saunders Lane, Hutton, Preston, PR4 5SA (Credit: Chris Tinsley Estate Agents) Photo: Saunders Lane, Hutton, Preston, PR4 5SA (Credit: Chris Tinsley Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Saunders Lane, Hutton, Preston, PR4 5SA (Credit: Chris Tinsley Estate Agents)

2. Saunders Lane, Hutton, Preston, PR4 5SA (Credit: Chris Tinsley Estate Agents)

Saunders Lane, Hutton, Preston, PR4 5SA (Credit: Chris Tinsley Estate Agents) Photo: Saunders Lane, Hutton, Preston, PR4 5SA (Credit: Chris Tinsley Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Saunders Lane, Hutton, Preston, PR4 5SA (Credit: Chris Tinsley Estate Agents)

3. Saunders Lane, Hutton, Preston, PR4 5SA (Credit: Chris Tinsley Estate Agents)

Saunders Lane, Hutton, Preston, PR4 5SA (Credit: Chris Tinsley Estate Agents) Photo: Saunders Lane, Hutton, Preston, PR4 5SA (Credit: Chris Tinsley Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Saunders Lane, Hutton, Preston, PR4 5SA (Credit: Chris Tinsley Estate Agents)

4. Saunders Lane, Hutton, Preston, PR4 5SA (Credit: Chris Tinsley Estate Agents)

Saunders Lane, Hutton, Preston, PR4 5SA (Credit: Chris Tinsley Estate Agents) Photo: Saunders Lane, Hutton, Preston, PR4 5SA (Credit: Chris Tinsley Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonPenworthamLancashire