Stylish 4 bed Walton le Dale family home with modern kitchen and huge private landscaped garden up for sale

This home combines a modern spacious design with a touch of class.
By Jack Marshall
Published 31st Jul 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 08:21 GMT

On the market for £450,000 with Armitstead Barnett, this truly magnificent four-bed detached Walton-le-Dale family home is all about space, space, space. Take a look around...

Holland House Road, Walton-le-Dale, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

1. Holland House Road, Walton-le-Dale, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Holland House Road, Walton-le-Dale, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Photo: Holland House Road, Walton-le-Dale, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Holland House Road, Walton-le-Dale, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

2. Holland House Road, Walton-le-Dale, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Holland House Road, Walton-le-Dale, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Photo: Holland House Road, Walton-le-Dale, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Holland House Road, Walton-le-Dale, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

3. Holland House Road, Walton-le-Dale, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Holland House Road, Walton-le-Dale, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Photo: Holland House Road, Walton-le-Dale, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Holland House Road, Walton-le-Dale, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

4. Holland House Road, Walton-le-Dale, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Holland House Road, Walton-le-Dale, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett) Photo: Holland House Road, Walton-le-Dale, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

