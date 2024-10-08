This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £550,000 with Purplebricks, this gorgeous rural home is the dream country escape.

This beautiful three-bedroom detached stone-built home is set in the highly sought-after semi-rural area of Hoghton, offering charming character and flexible living space. Nestled on an impressive plot with private, well-maintained gardens, this property provides both privacy and potential for further development.

The ground floor features an inviting entrance hall, two spacious reception rooms (one suitable as a fourth bedroom), and a handmade designer kitchen that leads to a bright conservatory with a separate W.C. and utility area.

There are also two well-proportioned bedrooms and a stylish family bathroom on this level. A split landing leads to a spacious master bedroom upstairs, complete with a separate W.C.

Externally, the property boasts a driveway, carport, and a large detached garage, providing ample parking. Situated within the picturesque Parish of Cuerdale and surrounded by nature trails and countryside views, this property offers the perfect blend of rural tranquillity and accessibility. Being offered with no chain, early viewing is highly recommended by the estate agents, however.

Take a look around...