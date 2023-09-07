News you can trust since 1886
What a stunning home.
By Jack Marshall
Published 7th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for £975,000 with MSW Hewetsons, this truly mind-boggling countryside mansion is the peak of North West living. A massive six-bed Samlesbury mansion, this property boasts everything one could want from a home, so take a look around...

Nabs Head Lane, Samlesbury PR5 (Credit: MSW Hewetsons)

Nabs Head Lane, Samlesbury PR5 (Credit: MSW Hewetsons)

Nabs Head Lane, Samlesbury PR5 (Credit: MSW Hewetsons)

Nabs Head Lane, Samlesbury PR5 (Credit: MSW Hewetsons)

Nabs Head Lane, Samlesbury PR5 (Credit: MSW Hewetsons)

Nabs Head Lane, Samlesbury PR5 (Credit: MSW Hewetsons)

Nabs Head Lane, Samlesbury PR5 (Credit: MSW Hewetsons)

Nabs Head Lane, Samlesbury PR5 (Credit: MSW Hewetsons)

Nabs Head Lane, Samlesbury PR5 (Credit: MSW Hewetsons)

Nabs Head Lane, Samlesbury PR5 (Credit: MSW Hewetsons)

Nabs Head Lane, Samlesbury PR5 (Credit: MSW Hewetsons)

Nabs Head Lane, Samlesbury PR5 (Credit: MSW Hewetsons)

