Spectacular 6 bed Barton mansion with modern fitted kitchen and sprawling private garden up for sale
On the market for £725,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this splendid six-bed Barton family home is the complete package, featuring two reception rooms, a quality fitted kitchen, a home office, six spacious bedrooms, a conservatory, and frankly breathtaking gardens stretching to approximately an acre with a paddock included. Take a look around...
