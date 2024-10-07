This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £1.15m with Purplebricks, this home is the dream rural getaway.

This exceptional five-bedroom period property, set on a generous six-acre plot, includes a newly converted two-bedroom annexe and a large detached barn with equestrian or further development potential.

Blending contemporary finishes with charming period features, this spacious family home offers stunning views over mature gardens and surrounding countryside. Located just a mile from Garstang town centre, the property is ideally positioned for both rural living and easy access to local amenities.

Key features include a spacious lounge with French doors opening to a raised patio, a modern kitchen breakfast room, and five large double bedrooms.

The property also boasts beautiful gardens, a wildlife pond area, and parking for multiple vehicles. The detached annexe, known as "The Cowshed," serves as a high-quality two-bedroom cottage, ideal for holiday lets or a home office. The large detached barn further enhances the potential of this unique property.

