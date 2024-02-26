On the market for offers in excess of £600,000 with Ben Rose, this magnificent five-bed detached Leyland home may feature a glorious open-plan design, spacious bedrooms, and a self-contained annexe, but its main redeeming feature is its completely stunning rear garden. Take a look around...
