Spectacular 5 bed Chorley family home with open plan design, fitted kitchen, and huge garden up for sale
From the spacious, open-plan design to the gorgeous garden, this home has it all.
By Jack Marshall
Published 19th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST
On the market for offers in excess of £342,500 with Reeds Rains, this captivating five-bed Clayton-le-Woods family home represents a unique chance to be the owner of a truly wonderful home. Take a look around...
