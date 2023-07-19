News you can trust since 1886
Spectacular 5 bed Chorley family home with open plan design, fitted kitchen, and huge garden up for sale

From the spacious, open-plan design to the gorgeous garden, this home has it all.
By Jack Marshall
Published 19th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £342,500 with Reeds Rains, this captivating five-bed Clayton-le-Woods family home represents a unique chance to be the owner of a truly wonderful home. Take a look around...

Ashdown Drive, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, Lancashire, PR6 (Credit: Reeds Rains)

1. Ashdown Drive

Ashdown Drive, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, Lancashire, PR6 (Credit: Reeds Rains) Photo: Ashdown Drive, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, Lancashire, PR6 (Credit: Reeds Rains)

Ashdown Drive, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, Lancashire, PR6 (Credit: Reeds Rains)

2. Ashdown Drive

Ashdown Drive, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, Lancashire, PR6 (Credit: Reeds Rains) Photo: Ashdown Drive, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, Lancashire, PR6 (Credit: Reeds Rains)

Ashdown Drive, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, Lancashire, PR6 (Credit: Reeds Rains)

3. Ashdown Drive

Ashdown Drive, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, Lancashire, PR6 (Credit: Reeds Rains) Photo: Ashdown Drive, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, Lancashire, PR6 (Credit: Reeds Rains)

Ashdown Drive, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, Lancashire, PR6 (Credit: Reeds Rains)

4. Ashdown Drive

Ashdown Drive, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, Lancashire, PR6 (Credit: Reeds Rains) Photo: Ashdown Drive, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, Lancashire, PR6 (Credit: Reeds Rains)

