News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Wyre & Preston North MP Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Stunning four-bed Chorley super-home with ultra modern design, huge garden, and lake views up for sale

Homes in the North West don’t get much nicer than this piece of real estate.
By Jack Marshall
Published 17th Jul 2023, 09:42 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 09:43 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £799,995 with Ben Rose, this spectacular four-bed Chorley home is a wonderful modern property, featuring everything from a gorgeous interior design and large, open-plan layout to contemporary finishes throughout and a large rear garden. Take a look around...

While you’re here, be sure not to miss some of the other outstanding local homes on the market…

Large 4 bed detached Bamber Bridge family home with dining room, integral garage, and huge garden up for sale

Spectacular 5 bed, 3 storey Chorley family home with immaculate interior and huge garden up for sale

Bridgerton style 5 bed Preston countryside manor house with classic style up for sale

Withnell Hall Gardens, Chorley Rd, Withnell, Chorley PR6 8EH (Credit: Ben Rose)

1. Withnell Hall

Withnell Hall Gardens, Chorley Rd, Withnell, Chorley PR6 8EH (Credit: Ben Rose) Photo: Ben Rose

Photo Sales
Withnell Hall Gardens, Chorley Rd, Withnell, Chorley PR6 8EH (Credit: Ben Rose)

2. Withnell Hall

Withnell Hall Gardens, Chorley Rd, Withnell, Chorley PR6 8EH (Credit: Ben Rose) Photo: Ben Rose

Photo Sales
Withnell Hall Gardens, Chorley Rd, Withnell, Chorley PR6 8EH (Credit: Ben Rose)

3. Withnell Hall

Withnell Hall Gardens, Chorley Rd, Withnell, Chorley PR6 8EH (Credit: Ben Rose) Photo: Ben Rose

Photo Sales
Withnell Hall Gardens, Chorley Rd, Withnell, Chorley PR6 8EH (Credit: Ben Rose)

4. Withnell Hall

Withnell Hall Gardens, Chorley Rd, Withnell, Chorley PR6 8EH (Credit: Ben Rose) Photo: Ben Rose

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:ChorleyNorth WestBridgertonPreston