Stunning four-bed Chorley super-home with ultra modern design, huge garden, and lake views up for sale
On the market for offers in excess of £799,995 with Ben Rose, this spectacular four-bed Chorley home is a wonderful modern property, featuring everything from a gorgeous interior design and large, open-plan layout to contemporary finishes throughout and a large rear garden. Take a look around...
While you’re here, be sure not to miss some of the other outstanding local homes on the market…
Large 4 bed detached Bamber Bridge family home with dining room, integral garage, and huge garden up for sale
Spectacular 5 bed, 3 storey Chorley family home with immaculate interior and huge garden up for sale