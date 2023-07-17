News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Wyre & Preston North MP Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Clean-cut 4 bed Clayton le Woods family home with solar panels and south facing garden up for sale

This home has everything you could want in a property.
By Jack Marshall
Published 17th Jul 2023, 13:21 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 13:25 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £360,000 with Forbes Estate Agents, this magnificent four-bed Clayton-le-Woods family home features a stunning main lounge with bay window, an open-plan kitchen diner, a snug and home office, large bedrooms, solar panels producing discounted electricity, and gorgeous south-facing garden. Take a look around...

While you’re here, be sure not to miss some of the other outstanding local homes on the market…

Large 4 bed detached Bamber Bridge family home with dining room, integral garage, and huge garden up for sale

Spectacular 5 bed, 3 storey Chorley family home with immaculate interior and huge garden up for sale

Bridgerton style 5 bed Preston countryside manor house with classic style up for sale

Fir Tree Grove, Clayton-le-Woods, PR6 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

1. Fir Tree Grove

Fir Tree Grove, Clayton-le-Woods, PR6 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents) Photo: Forbes Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Fir Tree Grove, Clayton-le-Woods, PR6 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

2. Fir Tree Grove

Fir Tree Grove, Clayton-le-Woods, PR6 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents) Photo: Forbes Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Fir Tree Grove, Clayton-le-Woods, PR6 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

3. Fir Tree Grove

Fir Tree Grove, Clayton-le-Woods, PR6 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents) Photo: Forbes Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Fir Tree Grove, Clayton-le-Woods, PR6 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

4. Fir Tree Grove

Fir Tree Grove, Clayton-le-Woods, PR6 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents) Photo: Forbes Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:ForbesChorleyBridgertonPreston