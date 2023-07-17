Clean-cut 4 bed Clayton le Woods family home with solar panels and south facing garden up for sale
On the market for offers in excess of £360,000 with Forbes Estate Agents, this magnificent four-bed Clayton-le-Woods family home features a stunning main lounge with bay window, an open-plan kitchen diner, a snug and home office, large bedrooms, solar panels producing discounted electricity, and gorgeous south-facing garden. Take a look around...
