News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wyre & Preston North MP Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Glorious detached 3 bed Fylde Coast family home in quaint village with cottage style garden on the market

This lovely home is nestled within the charming courtyard style development of Dixons Farm Mews in the quaint semi rural village of Clifton.
By Jack Marshall
Published 18th Jul 2023, 11:02 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 11:06 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £269,950 with Dewhurst Homes, this charming three-bed home features a lounge overlooking the rear garden, a modern fitted kitchen, a main bedroom with en suite and fitted wardrobe, and a brilliant secluded rear garden. Take a look around...

Elsewhere on the local market…

Clean-cut 4 bed Clayton le Woods family home with solar panels and south facing garden up for sale

Stunning four-bed Chorley super-home with ultra modern design, huge garden, and lake views up for sale

Bridgerton style 5 bed Preston countryside manor house with classic style up for sale

Dixons Farm Mews, Clifton, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

1. Dixons Farm Mews

Dixons Farm Mews, Clifton, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Dewhurst Homes

Photo Sales
Dixons Farm Mews, Clifton, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

2. Dixons Farm Mews

Dixons Farm Mews, Clifton, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Dewhurst Homes

Photo Sales
Dixons Farm Mews, Clifton, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

3. Dixons Farm Mews

Dixons Farm Mews, Clifton, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Dewhurst Homes

Photo Sales
Dixons Farm Mews, Clifton, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

4. Dixons Farm Mews

Dixons Farm Mews, Clifton, PR4 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Dewhurst Homes

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:CliftonChorleyPrestonBridgertonWoods