Spectacular 4 bed Leyland family home with modern open plan interior, dining kitchen, huge bedrooms, and large garden for sale

This captivating family home simply has it all.
By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Nov 2023, 13:26 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 13:27 GMT

On the market for £357,000 with eXp UK, this gorgeous detached Leyland family home not only features oodles of space, open-plan living spaces, and four roomy bedrooms, but also boasts a lovely rear garden, a utility room, and an integral garage. Take a look around...

Whinfell Close, Leyland, PR25 5AL (Credit: eXp UK)

Whinfell Close, Leyland, PR25 5AL (Credit: eXp UK)

