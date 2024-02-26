News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Spectacular 3 storey, 3 bed Leyland townhouse with flawless design, fitted kitchen, and large garden for sale

This three-story townhouse is nestled within a small, private, and gated development.

By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Feb 2024, 13:47 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £200,000 with Forbes Estate Agents, this gorgeous three-bed Farington townhouse is immaculate, featuring a wonderfully modern style and plenty of space. Take a look around...

Also on the market locally...

Ultra luxury 4 bed Fulwood family home with deluxe modern open plan layout & huge private garden on the market

Dream 6 bed, 3 storey Ashton on Ribble home with heated swimming pool, detached garage & games room for sale

Chain free 5 bed detached Leyland family home with modern open plan design and huge garden up for sale

Massive detached 3 bed Ashton family home with quirky colourful design and front & rear gardens up for sale

1. Farington Court (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Photo Sales

2. Farington Court (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Photo Sales

3. Farington Court (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Photo Sales

4. Farington Court (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyLancashireMoney